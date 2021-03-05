Indian Railways Offering 34 Mbps WiFi Internet For 85 Paisa/GB At 4000 Railway Stations; 30 Mins Are Free

In one of the biggest push for WiFi enabled Internet access, Indian Railways has rolled out pre-paid plan based Internet access across 4500 railway stations.



Passengers can now get highspeed internet at 1Mbps speed at just 85paisa per GB.



Here are all the plan details..



High-Speed Wifi At 4500 Railway Stations



Passengers and general users can how to access 1Mbps highspeed Internet across 4500 railway stations, which will be powered by RailTel’s IT infrastructure.



The 1st 30 minutes will be free of charge for all users, and then they will be asked to choose a prepaid plan.



Here are the plan details:



Rs 10 for 5GB/Day

Rs. 15 for 10 GB/Day

Rs. 20 for 10 GB for 5 days

Rs. 30 for 20 GB for 5 days

Rs. 40 for 20 GB for 10 days

Rs. 50 for 30 GB for 10 days

Rs. 70 for 60 GB for 30 days.



In the last plan, users can access 1Mbps high-speed data at just 85paise per GB, and valid for 30 days.



Railways Planning To Generate Revenues



As per the reports, Indian Railways plan to generate Rs 10-Rs 15 crore revenues per year, from the sale of WiFi internet packs, across 4500 railway stations.



For the 1st 30 minutes, the speed will be capped at 1 Mbps, which can increase to upto 34 Mbps for the paid plans.



Railways had launched free WiFi across more than 5900 railway stations in partnership with Google, which proved to be a huge hit with the users.



But since the pandemic started, railway stations were shut down, and WiFi was stopped.



But now, as footfalls are increasing, and passengers are traveling by trains, Railways’ WiFi program is being relaunched, with more economical plans and packs.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.