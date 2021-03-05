10 Lakh+ TCS, Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini Employees, Families Will Get Free Covid-19 Vaccine

On March 1, the government initiated the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination process across the country, which covers citizens over the age of 60 years and those in the age bracket of 45-59 years, with specific comorbidities.

On March 3, two revered software giants in India, Infosys and Accenture India announced that they will be covering the Covid-19 vaccination charges of their employees and their immediate families.

Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will also most likely cover the vaccination charges for its employees.

It has now been reported that the French IT giant Capgemini has also joined the list like its peers Infosys, TCS and Accenture, post commenting its decision of covering vaccination costs of all its eligible employees and their dependents, in India.



Capgemini to Cover Vax Charges

Four of the IT giants in the country have already stated covering vaccination charges of eligible employees and their immediate dependents.

With Capgemini adding newest to the list, ‘more than a million employees and families will likely have their vaccination costs covered’, states Moneycontrol.

“Adhering to the government protocols, Capgemini will cover the cost of the vaccination for all the eligible employees and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits program.”, said the CEO of Capgemini in India, Ashwin Yardi.

Over 10 Lakh Employees to be Vaccinated

About 1.25 people work in Capgemini India.

Infosys employs 2.4 lakh workers, while

Accenture functions with a total tech workforce of about 2 lakh.

TCS, on the other hand employs over 4.5 lakh employees in India.

This leads to a total of over 10 lakh Indian employees, along with their immediate dependents to be covered for their vaccination charges.

While Accenture confirmed its plans on covering the vaccination costs for its staff and their dependents on Wednesday, Infosys is reported to be currently looking to partner with healthcare providers, in order to vaccinate its eligible workers and their families.

As per TCS, “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have supported end-to- end treatment and care for all our associates and their families across the globe.

This included COVID testing and treatment, setting up of free isolation centers & free test camps across locations in India, premier care in hospitals for COVID treatment, among other initiatives.”

