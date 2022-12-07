Interesting Details Of iPhone 15 Ultra Revealed: Find Out Design, Specs, USPs & More

Apple 14 is barely out of the box and features and rumors of the Apple 15 series are already making rounds of the internet.

The newest reports have revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is to be replaced by the brand-new iPhone 15 Ultra. With the iPhone 15 series, the corporation is also said to include features like dual front cameras, USB Type-C charging port, and more.

Apple To Introduce Dual Front Cameras in iPhone 15 Series

Apple will reportedly introduce many more features including dual front cameras, USB Type-C charging port in the iPhone 15 series.

Renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra have most recently surfaced online. Images of the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra’s curved edges were posted by Apple Insider. The flat-edged style of the current iPhone models was introduced with the iPhone 12. With the release of the iPhone 15 series, it probably will alter. The two cameras at the front of the iPhone 15 Ultra are another upgrade.

iPhone 15 To Come With Titanium Glass Casing, No Power, Volume Buttons

The rumor claims that the phone would have a titanium glass casing since it is necessary for wireless charging. Earlier, a Nikkei report said that Sony Group will give Apple its most recent picture sensor.

According to reports, the new cutting-edge sensor would almost quadruple the saturation signal level in each pixel when compared to the traditional sensors.

As a result, there will be less overexposure or underexposure in some conditions and the sensor will be able to collect more light. In turn, this will make it possible for a smartphone camera to take photos that are crisper even when the subject is facing a strong backlight.

In addition to that, Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 models, as per Apple Insider Ming-Chi Kuo.

Price Range of iPhone 15 Series

Regarding the pricing, LeaksApplePro, an industry source, tweets that the iPhone 15 Ultra “will cost much more to build than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.” Although the tipper withholds the precise pricing, it does provide a range in which the gadget may be priced. The cost of the top-tier Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is $1,099, or 1,89,900 in India. The price of the iPhone 15 Ultra will be greater than this, according to the tweet, which claims that it might cost “significantly more” than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Image