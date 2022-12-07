Exciting Details Of Redmi K60 Series Revealed: Will It Be 2023’s 1st Flagship Smartphone? Check Specs, USPs & More!

The success of the Redmi K50 series, especially the Redmi K50 Pro was resounding, and now, a lot of leaks about the Redmi K60 series have emerged as well.

The box of the Redmi K60 was leaked recently, and promotional dates of the phone series have also appeared.

Redmi K60 Features Leaked: All You Need To Know!

The series’ features were revealed through MiCode. As per these reports, Redmi K60’s power source is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The SOC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a high level of performance, which will ensure smooth functioning, especially while gaming. Additionally, a Redmi K60 box emerged on the Chinese blog Weibo a few days ago for the first time.

We discovered today that the Redmi K60 series MIUI 14 upgrade, which is based on Android 13, is prepared. The new Redmi K series will be available shortly, according to the MIUI server.

The Redmi K60 series’ most recent internal MIUI builds are V14.0.2.0.TMNCNXM, V14.0.0.4.TMKCNXM, and V13.0.1.0.SMMCNXM. For the Redmi K60E and Redmi K60 Pro, updates were created. This suggests that a new series will start airing shortly.

Redmi K60 update preparations are still ongoing. As per reports, different SOC systems are available in smartphones. Additionally, there are three versions in the Redmi K60 series, Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E.

We had previously reported about a Weibo post that talked about a normal, presumably vanilla K60 will come with 67W wired charging, but its more expensive “K60 Pro” cousin retains the 120W speed of its predecessor but shares a new 30W specification with its vanilla brother.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Expected To Launch As Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge In India

There also has been news that the Redmi Note 12 series which was recently launched in China could arrive in India branded as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. The lineup consists of regular, Pro, Pro+ and Discover Edition variants.

These new global variants are codenamed Ruby which is the same as their Chinese counterparts, indicating that the devices are likely to be the same.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are expected to be called the Xiaomi 12i and the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India respectively.

