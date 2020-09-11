Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched For Rs 1300 With 12 Hours Playtime

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched For Rs 1300

Redmi has launched its SonicBass Wireless Earphones as Xiaomi’s latest neckband style headphones in Nepal.



Nepal is reportedly one of the first countries to have this product from Redmi.



The company has promised a playtime of 12 straight hours on a single charge for these earphones



Read on to find out more about Redmi’s SonicBass Earphones right here!



Redmi Launches SonicBass Wireless Earphones At Rs. 1300



Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones in Nepal through the Nepal Facebook and Twitter accounts.



The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will be available in two colours when they go up for sale in Nepal – black and blue. Also, these earphones have been priced at NPR 2099, which is about Rs. 1300 in Indian currency.



They will be available for sale through the Mi preferred partners, Mi offline stores, and online partners.



Only a week ago, the company has also launched Redmi earphones in the Nepalese market making it the first-ever pair of wired earphones under the Redmi brand.



Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones: Specifications and Features



These headphones flaunt various other features that set it apart from its counterparts.



As per reports, the earphones can play for 12 hours straight in a single charge. The headphones used a micro USB connector for charging. Additionally, they connect to a Android or iOS smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0 and also have an Environmental Noise Cancellation feature. They will also have a voice control feature that will help the user to navigate or take calls or play or pause the music and much more for voice calls.



As for the water resistance of the earphones, Redmi has incorporated the IPX 4 splash and sweat proof water resistant feature.



The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will come with in-ear style tips and the neckband will have a relatively flat cable.



The battery on the earphones is a lithium ion polymer battery and a warranty of 6 months is also offered. As for the audio quality, the headphones flaunt superior sound with Pro bass.



The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphonesare similar in design to Xiaomi’s Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, however, the playtime on the latter is 8 hours only.