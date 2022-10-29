Redmi Smart TV X86 Announced: 86 Inch 4K Screen, Price Rs 56,000 (Check Full Details)
Xiaomi’s Redmi has introduced the Smart TV X86.
Screen/Display
It has an 86-inch screen, a housing that measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, MEMC support and more.
The native chip decodes 4K HDR with clean picture layering and vivid light.
What’s more, MEMC Motion technology is incorporated.
The 97.3% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio and the metal body of the design create a full-screen experience with a wide field of vision.
Audio
As for audio there are 2 x 10W high-fidelity speakers, DTS-HD sound, and restored live sound effects.
Other features include smart assistance functions, including far-field voice control and weather notifications handled by the built-in Xiao AI classmate.
It features wireless projection and also aggregates multi-platform exciting content that is available to watch or stream.
Extra features
Dual-band Wi-Fi, BT 5.0, two HDMI connections, and USB 3.0 ports are offered as well.
It’s powered by a processor with four Cortex-A55 cores, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of flash memory.
The TV runs on MIUI TV OS with a home intelligent control center.
Other features
And there’s more..
- Specifications: Redmi Smart TV X86
- Design: Full Metal body with Frameless design
- Display Resolution: 3840×2160, 178° viewing angle, 60Hz 4K Display, Color accuracy: ?E?3, 97.3% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio, 1 billion colours, MEMC motion tech
- Processor: CPU: Cortex A55 Quad Core; GPU: G52 MC1 (MP2)
- Storage: 2GB of RAM; Flash memory: 16GB
- Connectivity: Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared
- Ports: 2x HDMI (1 x ARC), 2X USB (1 USB 3.0), AV: 1, ATV/DTMB: ??1, S/PDIF: 1 and Ethernet: 1
- Speaker: 2×10W DTS HD
- Remote control: Bluetooth voice remote control
Release
This product is priced at 5,299 yuan (Rs. 56,822 approx.) in China.
Consumers there can already place pre-orders, and the open sale will begin on October 31.
But there’s no word as to its global availability yet.
