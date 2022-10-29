Redmi Smart TV X86 Announced: 86 Inch 4K Screen, Price Rs 56,000 (Check Full Details)

Xiaomi’s Redmi has introduced the Smart TV X86.

Screen/Display

It has an 86-inch screen, a housing that measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, MEMC support and more.

The native chip decodes 4K HDR with clean picture layering and vivid light.

What’s more, MEMC Motion technology is incorporated.

The 97.3% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio and the metal body of the design create a full-screen experience with a wide field of vision.

Audio

As for audio there are 2 x 10W high-fidelity speakers, DTS-HD sound, and restored live sound effects.

Other features include smart assistance functions, including far-field voice control and weather notifications handled by the built-in Xiao AI classmate.

It features wireless projection and also aggregates multi-platform exciting content that is available to watch or stream.

Extra features

Dual-band Wi-Fi, BT 5.0, two HDMI connections, and USB 3.0 ports are offered as well.

It’s powered by a processor with four Cortex-A55 cores, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of flash memory.

The TV runs on MIUI TV OS with a home intelligent control center.

Other features

And there’s more..

Specifications: Redmi Smart TV X86

Design: Full Metal body with Frameless design

Display Resolution: 3840×2160, 178° viewing angle, 60Hz 4K Display, Color accuracy: ?E?3, 97.3% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio, 1 billion colours, MEMC motion tech

Processor: CPU: Cortex A55 Quad Core; GPU: G52 MC1 (MP2)

Storage: 2GB of RAM; Flash memory: 16GB

Connectivity: Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared

Ports: 2x HDMI (1 x ARC), 2X USB (1 USB 3.0), AV: 1, ATV/DTMB: ??1, S/PDIF: 1 and Ethernet: 1

Speaker: 2×10W DTS HD

Remote control: Bluetooth voice remote control

Release

This product is priced at 5,299 yuan (Rs. 56,822 approx.) in China.

Consumers there can already place pre-orders, and the open sale will begin on October 31.

But there’s no word as to its global availability yet.

Image Source