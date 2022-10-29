Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, Note 12 5G Launched: Check Specs, Price, Variants & More

As per the latest updates, Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and Note 12 5G phones have been recently launched in China.

Redmi Note Explorer Edition Launch

The launch of Explorer Edition comes with some top-end features including 210W fast charging support that is claimed to charge the 4300mAh battery in just 9 minutes.

Also a 200MP Samsung HPX primary camera sensor for clicking some impressive pictures.

Along with a three-dimensional cooling system to dissipate heating when gaming.

For the first time MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is also debuting on the Redmi Note 12 Pro lineup.

These newly launched smartphones will come with an OLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box, and up to 200MP camera.

Pricing And Colors

When it comes to pricing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro costs approximately Rs 19,380 for the 6GB/128GB version and approximately Rs 20,500 for the 8GB/128GB model, around Rs 21,700 for the 8GB/256GB model, and approx Rs 23,900 for the 12GB/256GB model.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will approximately cost Rs 23,900 for the 8GB/256GB version and around Rs 26,200 for the 12GB/256GB model.

Redmi Note 12 5G is priced around Rs 13,600 for the 4GB+128GB model, approx Rs 14,800 for 6GB+128GB variant, around Rs 17,000 for 8GB+128GB, and approximately Rs 19,300 for 8GB+256GB variant.

The Redmi Note 12 series is offered in four colors including Midnight Dark, Time Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Shallow Dream Galaxy.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition comes with 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, MIUI 13, 200MP + 8MP + 2MP triple cameras with 16MP selfie snapper and 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast charging.

For connectivity it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ specifications

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ have the same 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 900nits brightness.

Both are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with Mali-G68 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is offered in four variants including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

On the other hand, the Note 12 Pro+ comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models.

These phones run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box.

For pictures, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has triple camera sensors on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, 6P Lens, OIS, an 8MP UW lens and a 2MP macro unit and a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has triple sensors on the back, with a 200MP Samsung HPX primary sensor with f/1.65 aperture, 7P Lens, ALD coating, and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a 2MP macro unit.

For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 16MP snapper on the front.

The phone’s connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro ships with a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support and Note 12 Pro+ has 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications

This is the cheapest phone in the series.

Redmi Note 5G features a 6.67-inch Samsung GOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the first-generation Snapdragon 4 mobile platform with an octa-core CPU.

It has a rear camera system with two 48MP cameras, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W charging and it runs on MIUI 13 out of the box.

Image Size