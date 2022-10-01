Rs 10,000 Crore Will Be Spent To Re-Develop These 3 Important Railway Stations!

A proposal for the redevelopment of three major railway stations including New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT Mumbai got approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who chaired the Union Cabinet.

Redevelopment Of Three Major Railways Stations

These stations will be equipped with modern infrastructure with an approximate total investment of nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

Further, they will have better facilities to tackle heavy foot traffic of passengers.

Center is planning to redevelop these stations using Green Building Techniques with solar energy, water conservation/recycling and improved tree cover.

Apart from this, these stations will be integrated with other modes of transportation such as metro and bus, among other things.

The design will have a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place.

It will also have spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

Modern Design With Latest Amenities

The Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services, while addressing a press conference.

The Ahmedabad railway station redesign was inspired by Modera’s Sun temple, he added.

Please note here that CSMT’s heritage building won’t be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed.

The minister said that New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and CSMT will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years.

Further adding that redevelopment work of 199 other railway stations are already under process, those stations having a footfall of 50 lakhs and above annually have been considered in the first phase.

Vaishnaw said, “The tender for the redevelopment of New Delhi, CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days. The total cost of the redevelopment of 199 stations including these three major stations is Rs 60,000 crores,”.

He said that special care will be taken to provide Divyang-friendly facilities and that the stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.

The travellers can expect segregation of arrival/departures, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms.

For safety, the stations will be installed with CCTV and access control.

These stations will be iconic station buildings, once completed, he said.