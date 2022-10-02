Rail Passengers Can Now Check Live Status Of Trains On Whatsapp! Find Out How?

If you have an upcoming train journey, you can now track your PNR status and real-time train journey details on Whatsapp also.

As of now, these details could be checked on ticket booking apps and sites only.

Read on to find out how to get these updates on Whatsapp!

Train Passengers Can Now Track PNR Status On Whatsapp

Train passengers may now track their PNR status and real-time train route details on WhatsApp as well. This option was previously available on ticket buying applications and websites, but it is now more handy because it is available on WhatsApp.

Railofy, a Mumbai-based start-up, came up with the idea for the WhatsApp function to collect travel-related information. It allows travelers to check their voyage status with one push and get all the details on WhatsApp, saving you the trouble of downloading other Apps to do the same.

Additionally, IRCTC passengers can contact the Indian helpline number 139 for live train status.

What Details Can Train Passengers Get Via Whatsapp?

You will need to enter the 10 digit PNR number on the Whatsapp chatbot, after which, you will be able to obtain all the details of the train journey, such as the status of the PNR, the status of the train in real-time, all the details of the previous railway stations, all the details of the upcoming railway stations.

Recently, we reported that the IRCTC has introduced some changes to the ticket booking process using the website or app. It is now mandatory for users to get their phone numbers and email IDs verified before booking tickets on its app or website.

Customers will not be able to book tickets without verification. The new rules are also applicable to those who have not booked tickets online since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the IRCTC announced that passengers will be eligible to receive the refund of ticket cancellation (Indian Railways refund rule). Indian Railways said that even if for some reason you cancel the train ticket after the chart is prepared, you can still get the refund. For this, passengers need to submit the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) according to the rules of the Railways.