Redmi Pad Specifications, Renders Leaked Before Launch Date! Check Top Features, USPs

October 4 marks the date for the next launch event of Xiaomi. This will be a launch for the global market, where the company plans to bring out the first ever Redmi tablet.

Along with the tablet, Xiaomi’s 12T and 12T Pro will also be launched.

Days ahead of the launch, Winfuture.de has revealed some features of the tab along with the pictures. Read on to find out what it says!

Redmi Pad To Be Launched On October 4

The Redmi Pad will include a 10.61-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, a contrast ratio of 1500:1, and 10-bit colors.

A previous Trak.in report stated the Redmi tablet will feature a 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution display donning a 10.61-inch IPS LCD screen, which will be a 60Hz panel, as per the leak.

The Redmi Pad will use the Helio G99 chipset under the hood. The SoC will accompany 3 GB / 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will have an 8,000mAh battery and support 22.5W rapid charging.

We had previously reported that the Redmi tablet could feature an 8MP single camera at the back and a 5MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling. The Redmi device will probably have stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as any other typical Xiaomi device.

Redmi Pad To Come With 8 MP Camera

And now, this new report states the Redmi Pad will come with a 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus support. It sports an 8-megapixel camera with a 105-degree field of view on the front. It will include the FocusFrame feature, which provides a broader field of view to fit more individuals in a single frame.

Other characteristics of the tablet include Android 12 OS with MIUI tablet version and Dolby Atmos certified quad speakers. It will be 7 mm thick and weigh roughly 445 grammes.

The report states that the Redmi Pad will be offered at around 250 euros and will be launched in three different versions – Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.

We wonder if there will be a 5G version of the tablet, but the company hasnt revealed anything yet of the sort.