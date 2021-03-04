Infosys Will Increase Hiring By 100% In Canada; What About Hiring In India?

On Thursday, Indian IT major, Infosys announced that it would be bringing 500 jobs to Calgary in the next three years, hence doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.



Doubling The Headcount



As per the reports, the Bengaluru-based IT company is planning to double its employee count in Canada to 4,000 by 2023.



The IT company plans to take operations to Calgary in the western province of Alberta.



The company will add 500 people in Calgary over the next three years, the IT firm said in a statement.



Plans For Expansion Across The Country



Further, Infosys has informed that in the last two years, it has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal.



Moreover, the IT company is planning for further expansion across the country, as per the statement provided by the company.



Moving ahead, the President, Infosys, Ravi Kumar said, “Calgary is a natural next step as part of our Canadian expansion and represents a significant and promising market for Infosys. The city is home to a thriving talent pool that the COVID-19-related economic downturn has impacted. We will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city’s economic strengths,” in the statement.



Scaling Work With Client



According to him, the Calgary expansion will help the company to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific Northwest, and the Central United States across various industries.



It includes natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications, as per the statement.



Talent Search From Educational Institutions Across The Country



Further, Infosys plans to hire technical talent from 14 educational institutions across the country.



It includes names such as the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo.



Further, the statement said, “Infosys plans to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation,”.



Recently, the IT giant has been recognized as aBest Place to Work in Canada- Glassdoor Employees Choice Award.



In addition to that, Infosys has also been certified Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute the regions covered include all of North America, APAC, and Europe.

