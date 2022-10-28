Cyberattack Had Crashed Whatsapp In India? Govt Will Investigate Whatsapp Outage

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is looking into the 2-hour long WhatsApp global outage that affected users worldwide on October 25.

Historic disruption

Due to this users were unable to send messages, share photos and videos on the app.

The disruption began around 12 noon.

Experts say this was the longest blackout of the services, though the company.

WhatsApp calling and WhatsApp Web weren’t working either.

Report warranted

MeitY has reportedly sought a report from parent company Meta India which would include all details regarding the long disruption.

The IT Ministry is also keeping an eye on the platform if there was any cyber-attack involved in the incident.

Meta is expected to send the report to the CERT-In or as it is called, Cyber Emergency Response Team of India if that was true.

Background

WhatsApp faced a 2 hour long global outage on October 25, around 12 noon.

Downdetector shows that 69 percent users faced issues with sending messages, while 21 percent users faced server connection issues, followed by the 9 percent users who weren’t able to use it for unknown reasons.

The issue wasn’t exclusive to Indian users but those all around the globe.

Meta’s response

Meta said it happened due to a “technical error” without sharing further details.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today.

We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience .

The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told TOI, “The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part”.

In India the major outage cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

The company will have to submit their report over the next 4-5 days.