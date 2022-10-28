All iPhones Will Have USB-C Charger; Apple Will Comply With New European Laws On USB-C Charger

Apple will now have to comply with European Union law and switch the iPhone to a USB-C charger by 2024, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday.

Purpose of the law

The point is to allow people using multiple devices to charge phones, tablets, handheld gaming consoles with universal ports and cables, rather than having to use several across different brands.

Apple phones have primarily used Lightning cables since their introduction in 2012.

The law is not applicable to just iPhones but every new smartphone.

He said Apple will comply as it does with other laws however did not specify when the handset will get the replacement charger.

Corporate whining

Apple is not happy about making the change.

“We think it would have been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive,” said Joswiak.

He didn’t discuss the specifics around how Apple will go about integrating USB C into the iPhone.

Ostensible environmental concern

Apple and the EU had been tussling over chargers for a decade.

The former said users throwing out their original Lightning cables will result in a tremendous amount of waste as devices make the switch.

European authorities had once wanted it to adopt Micro-USB.

Joswiak said that had that happened neither Lightning — the current iPhone charging port – nor the now-ubiquitous USB-C would have been invented.

Coming next year

Apple is planning to switch to USB-C next year.

The law goes into effect in 2024.

It has already moved its Macs, many iPads and accessories to USB-C from Lightning and other connectors.

Apple’s senior vice president of software Craig Federighi was asked whether, as part of other changes if the Mac will ever get a touch screen.

His comment- “Who’s to say?”