TCS, IBM, Infosys, SAP Impose 100% Work From Home For All Employees; Issues Guidelines

The companies have been forced down to revise their plans of phased working from the office due to the potency of Covid-19’s second wave along with localized lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus infections.



Insist On Working From Home



Regardless of sectors and regions, now companies are asking their white-collar staff to go back to full work from home (WFH) mode.



This is happening for cities who are not even under Covid restrictions.



Large scale companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, ITC, IBM, Raymond, InMobi, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Deloitte, SAP India, Dunzo and others have asked their employees to start WFH.



Also, firms are offering support and sending out WFH advisories, not only to staff in the most affected states, but also in other regions as a precautionary measure.



IT Firms Asking Work From Home



Going ahead the IT major, Infosys has advised employees not to venture out of their home, in an email to its staff by the chief operating officer Pravin Rao.



“…do not leave your homes without wearing a protective mask, practice social distancing, and avoid crowds … We request you not to venture out unless it’s an emergency,” he said.

Other IT giants like TCS and IBM have asked employees to continue WFH until June end.



On the other hand, SAP India Labs asked their employees to work from remote locations, including the near 10 per cent workforce who has recently started going to the office.



Apart from that the SAP India Labs has also started a Covid-19 vaccination programme for eligible employees from its Bengaluru campus.

Other Industries Take On Work From Home



Not only IT, but the cigarettes to packaged consumer goods conglomerate, ITC has also closed its offices and further advised employees to continue WFH.



In addition to that, no one was allowed inside its office without any prior permission.



Similarly, the president, HR, Raymond, KA Narayan said “We were proactive in taking precautionary measures and advised our office staff total work from home starting April 5. We will continue with this measure till the situation gets under control,”.



While Motilal Oswal Financial Services has once again instructed its majority of the employees across the country to WFH.



Saying “Even though stock market operations come under essential services… we have minimised staff presence in office to only essential functions,”.



At the same time, India reported 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data from the Union Health Ministry.



Starting May 1, the government has allowed Covid vaccination for all above 18 years of age, and also these doses can be sold via the market.