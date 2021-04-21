Free Vaccine For All Above 18 In These Two States; Maharashtra Will Import Vaccines

Right now, India’s top priority is vaccination for all, and some concrete steps have been taken to ensure that more and more Indians are vaccinated, and the pandemic is controlled.



In this endeavor, two very important developments have taken place: Due to shortage of vaccines, Maharashtra has announced that they will import vaccine shots from other countries.



And two states: Uttar Pradesh and Assam have declared free vaccines for all adult citizens.



Free Vaccine For All Above 18 In UP And Assam



As soon as Govt of India allowed everyone to have vaccine from May 1st, two states have come out and declared that every citizen above 18 years will get free vaccines: UP and Assam



As per Govt of India’s vaccine announcement, free vaccine is only for those who are aged above 45 years, and for healthcare, and frontline workers. Hence, as per the Centre’s vaccination drive, 18-45 year old Indians need to pay for the vaccine.



But State Governments are free to roll out free vaccines, as per their quota and their schemes.



Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45 +.



Funds collected in Assam Arogya Nidhi last year shall be utilized for procurement of vaccines.



Today itself, we’ve placed orders for 1 cr doses with @BharatBiotech.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/U6hutOEOhg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 20, 2021

This is why both UP and Assam has now declared that every adult citizen in their respective states will get free vaccines.



Assam has already ordered 1 crore vaccines from Bharat Biotech.



This massive vaccination drive will be conducted under Phase 3, starting from May 1st.



Maharashtra Will Import Vaccine



Meanwhile Maharashtra, which is the worst hit state in terms of active and new cases, has announced that they will import vaccines from other countries.



Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said, “We have decided to cut the expenses of all the departments and divert the funds for vaccine procurement. We will not limit our plans only to the two vaccines that are manufactured in the country (Covishield and Covaxin)”



It’s expected that Maharashtra Govt will try to procure Sputnik V, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and make their vaccination drive faster.



Sputnik vaccine from Russia has already been approved by Govt.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.