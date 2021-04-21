Poco M3 Pro India launch could happen soon as the upcoming Poco smartphone have received BIS certification, and now has bagged Indonesia Telecom certification with the model number M2103K19PG, hinting at an imminent launch. Redmi Note 10 5G launch globally could happen soon including India. In the country it could come as Poco M3 Pro 5G, the first 5G phone from the brand. Xiaomi didn’t unveil the 5G model of Redmi Note 10 in the country unlike China, but could be bringing the device soon, probably by May.



Poco M3 Pro India Launch Update, Certified Again: Price In India, Specs, Availability

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch in India could happen soon as the handset with the model number M2103K19PG has been spotted on both BIS and FCC certification, and BIS listing does suggest an imminent India launch.



The smartphone recently surfaced on TENAA, spotted by popular tipster Digital Chat Station. The certification hints at the global release soon.



Poco M3 Pro Specs: Poco M3 Pro 5G Specs, Features (Note 10 5G)

Redmi Note 10 5G is said to launch in India as a rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G. So, the specs are expected to remain the same in the country. The listing previously leaked shows the same design, 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS display, 5,000 mAh battery and 48MP main camera. The only difference remains with the charging speed on the listing, it’s 22.5W instead of 18W. So, the global Redmi Note 10 5G could vary in terms of a few features compared to the Chinese variant.



The phone will ship with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage and is further expandable via an external memory card.



Given the listing, Redmi Note 10 5G may come bundled with the 18W charger and not a 22.5W charger.



In India, all the Redmi Note 10 phones come with 33W fast chargers, while Redmi Note 9 came with the 22.5W charger. The device may get a slot for May release for the global units, in India as Poco M3 Pro 5G.



Poco M3 Pro India Launch: Poco M3 Pro Price In India, Availability

Poco M3 Pro India launch could happen in May, expected soon given the device already received BIS certification. Redmi Note 10 5G launch globally could happen soon including India. In the country it could come as Poco M3 Pro 5G, the first 5G phone from the brand. Poco M3 Pro Flipkart availability will also be confirmed once officially announced.



Poco M3 Pro price in India is expected to start at the same price bracket as the predecessor. Poco M3 Pro 5G price may start at under Rs 15,000 in the country for the base model with 5G connectivity.