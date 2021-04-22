PUBG Corporation confirmed it will be putting up an Indian subsidiary and will launch a game in line with the Indian culture. PUBG Mobile India release could happen sometime in the next two months. Recently the corporation in India also posted a new job listing on LinkedIn for the India subsidiary, an Investment and Strategy Analyst who will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions in the country. Now PUBG have posted another job posting on LinkedIn, a Product Manager in the country.



PUBG Mobile India Release Date BIG Update: Indian Subsidiary Confirmed

As of now PUBG has six job listings listed under PUBG Corporation, hinting at relaunch of PUBG Mobile India.



YouTuber GodNixon aka Luv Sharma claiming that the Indian government has approved PUBG Mobile India launch. He said the sources close to the development have confirmed the government giving a green signal to PUBG Mobile India launch.



Recently the makers Krafton Inc said that they are in talks with Indian government and awaiting their approvals for PUBG Mobile India relaunch. Krafton communications representative said that they are awaiting for Indian government’s consideration and decision.



Just a few days back Krafton also said PUBG Mobile India release will happen, and it’s very much on cards. Krafton is hopeful about PUBG’s comeback in India and working hard to release the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in the country. Krafton’s corporate development boss Sean Hyunil Sohn at a recent event said it’s working hard to make a comeback. PUBG Mobile India launch will happen.



PUBG Mobile India was teased back in November during Diwali, but it has been repeatedly delayed due to issues with the Indian government. Banned amid the border tensions with China, the government is yet to grant permission to Krafton to release PUBG Mobile India in the country.



The company head made it pretty clear that they very much care about Indian market and are working hard to make it happen. We don’t have an official PUBG Mobile India release date, but it’s for sure the makers are trying their every bit to release the game in India. Krafton recently said that their latest PUBG: New State will release only after PUBG Mobile India launches in the country.



So, PUBG: New State India launch will happen, but after PUBG Mobile India is released in India. The upcoming battle royale game is said not to be made available in India once released globally.



Krafton was quoted saying in a report by a South Korean website The Guru that they are not planning to launch New State in India yet. Currently PUBG New State India pre-registrations are closed.



While the PUBG: New State in India the listing is visible, nobody is allowed to register. Krafton said it is currently focusing on the launch of PUBG Mobile India first, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, so PUBG New State India launch depends on when the former game is released.



Recently Krafton released the PUBG New State trailer. The company is working on to launch the game soon, expected to be rolled out in 2021 only.



The upcoming PUBG upgrade with the new game will continue with the same PUBG legacy but in a different setting in the future. Called PUBG: New State, it’s expected to roll out in a few months globally. PUBG: New State pre-registrations are now live, and Android users can register for the new battle royale game. Krafton also released a gameplay trailer for you to understand how the upcoming PUBG game will look.