Realme 8 5G India launch will happen today at 12:30PM IST. The upcoming Realme phone will join the regular Realme 8 Pro series in the country marking the debut of the first 5G phone in the series. Realme 8 5G already launched in Thailand yesterday, confirming all the specs, design and price. Realme 8 5G has a similar design as the original Realme 8 with a punch-hole camera, triple cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Realme 8 5G Price In India, Flipkart Availability: Full Specs, Launch

The device runs on MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, a 90Hz Full HD+ display, 48MP triple cameras.



Realme 8 5G Specifications: Full Specs, Features

Realme 8 5G flaunts a similar body as the vanilla 4G model featuring a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display offering 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness. The Realme 5G phone packs in a punch-hole camera with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Realme 8 5G ships with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



Realme 8 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the back featuring a 48MP primary sensor with PDAF, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. Upfront, Realme 8 5G has a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper.



The phone runs on Android 11 OS with Realme UI custom skin out of the box. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.



Realme 8 5G Price In India, Realme 8 5G Flipkart Availability

Realme 8 5G Flipkart availability will be confirmed soon. Realme 8 5G price in India is expected to stay at around Rs 15,000 given it will come with the budget 5G chip. Realme 8 5G price in India for the base variant may start at Rs 15,999 or Rs 16,999. Realme 8 5G Flipkart availability is expected by the end of April. Realme 8 5G price in Thailand starts at THB 9,999 (around Rs 24,000).



MediaTek recently unveiled the Dimensity 700 5G chip in the country, and Realme 8 5G will be the first smartphone in India to come with it.