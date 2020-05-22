Govt Issues Notice To Mumbai Firm For Suddenly Firing 450 Employees During Lockdown

NITES had written a complaint to the Labor commissioner requesting legal action against Trace VFX Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Deonar Mumbai, for firing 450 employees in the name of profitability to their business.

Based on the complaint, the Labor Commissioner office has issued a notice to the company.

How Did This Happen?



On 12th May, NITES had written a complaint to the labor commissioner demanding legal action against Trace VFX Solutions India Pvt Ltd.



National Information Technology Employees Senate – NITES is working for the welfare and benefits of IT/ITES and its related sector employees.



The letter informed about receiving complaints from employees of Trace VFX Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Deonar Mumbai regarding the termination of employment to maintain the profitability of business under COVID – 19 Pandemic.



Trace VFX Solutions had notified the employees on 5th May about the layoffs and the employees were terminated with an immediate effect.



How Many Employees Got Affected?



With this termination, over 450 employees’ pay and the job got affected.



According to the latter, the company has violated the Maharashtra State Government and Central Government’s rules and regulations.

Speaking on this, Harpreet Saluja, Founder & General Secretary, National Information Technology Employees Senate said, “National Information Technology Employees Senate NITES received complaints from employees of Trace VFX solutions Mumbai. Technicolor collaborated with Trace Vfx and Trace became the dedicated and the largest MMRA unit across the globe with more than 1000 artist only in MMRA Department based in Mumbai.

The employees received communication from the senior management to voluntarily apply for 20% deferment in salary for next 6 months and the deferment amount will be reimbursed after Dec-2020 many of the employees applied for the deferment and they received the salary of April on 30th April with the deduction of the deferment amount.

On 5th May the employees were divided in two groups for the online town hall meeting in which one the groups which included approx 450+ employees were retrenched with immediate effect.

We filed a complaint with the Labor Commissioner Office Mumbai and they have issued a notice to the Company.”

The letter further informed the NITES concern about the number of IT employees and their families who are stuck in this situation and working in fear.



What Action NITES Demanded?



Moving ahead in the letter, NITES demanded strict actions against the Trace VFX Solutions India Pvt Ltd saying the firm has failed to follow the basic policies of human rights and also violated Maharashtra government’s guidelines.



Moreover, NITES asked the Labour Commissioner office to update them with the framework to tackle such situations as they may come in the future too.



They also asked them to deal with this issue on priority and with a proper action plan.



The letter further expected the related authorities to take strict measures to make an example to avoid happening such insensitive behavior towards any employee in the future.

NITES also urged the Central and State governments to make some policies regarding the same.



Here The letter sent by NITES.

Ganesh Singh, Convener – Maharashtra – Mumbai, National Information Technology Employees Senate NITES said, “Trace VFX Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Deonar Mumbai one of the leading VFX houses had vicious layoff 450+ employees to maintain the PROFITABILITY of business under COVID – 19 Pandemic.

The company has also notified the employees on 05th May 2020 that the employees are terminated with an immediate effect. Because of this now pay and jobs of more than 450 employees have been affected. The company has violated Maharashtra state Government’s and Central Government’s directions, rules, and regulations.

We are thankful to the Labour Commissioner Office Maharashtra – Mumbai for taking the perception of our complaint and issuing a notice to the Company immediately to stop illegal terminations and unfair labour practices.”

Going On Loop



This is not the first company who fired its employee with the spread of the Coronavirus before this Teleperformance fired its employees across the country.



NITES also filed a complaint about the firing of thousands of employees by this french BPO.



Before this, NITES also filed a complaint against Indian startup unicorn, Oyo Rooms, who was forcing its employees to apply for a leave without pay.



Another case is EbixCash, one of the leading financial exchange companies in India, which has decided to deduct 50% salary of its employees.



For all the above cases, NITES has written letters to the concerned authorities, but so far no response has been received.



The affected employees are looking for relief towards the authorities but it seems that authorities turned deaf ear to these requests.

