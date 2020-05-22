Air India Starts Flight Bookings, Del-Mum Will Cost Rs 5900: 7 Rules For Every Air Passenger

As per reports coming in, Air India has already started the bookings for flights, within India. May 25th onwards, all domestic flights will start in a gradual manner.



Meanwhile, checkout 7 rules which every air passenger must follow.



Air India Starts Bookings Of Flights



Air India tweeted that bookings for domestic flights have started on their website, and other travel portals.



Air India said, “Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to airindia or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care.”



If we talk about the busiest route in India: Delhi-Mumbai, then the ticket will cost Rs 5900, and there will daily three flights. As per MakeMyTrip, these flights will leave for Delhi at 7AM, 1PM and 6PM.



Vistara and SpiceJet had already started accepting bookings yesterday onwards.



As we had shared earlier, there will be 7 slabs for the ticket fare, based on the time duration of the journey, and the maximum flight ticket has been capped at Rs 18,600, while the minimum ticket will be for Rs 2000.



For Delhi-Mumbai, the maximum flight fare can be Rs 10,000.



7 Rules Every Air Passenger Must Follow



While entering the airport, the Aarogya Setu app mjust show “green” alert, which means the user is safe

Passengers are not allowed to eat anything inside the flight, and no food will be served

Passengers must arrive at the airport atleast 2 hours before the flight. Passengers whose flights are within 4 hours of their arrival will be allowed to enter the airport.

Masks and gloves are mandatory for every passenger

The baggage will have to be sanitizedI before entering the terminal

If any passenger feels cough, cold, fever or fatigue, then they will have to report immediately.

Boarding will be done in batches, and no overcrowding will be allowed

We hope all our readers will have a safe journey.