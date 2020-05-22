Amazon Will Hire 50,000 Indian Employees To Meet Sudden Surge In Demand: Here Are The Details!

While on the one hand there are companies laying off their employees, there is Amazon on the other hand announcing that they will be hiring new employees.



Yes, the leading e-commerce delivery company is planning to create 50,000 seasonal job opportunities throughout the country.



Find out all the details about this Amazon’s new hiring project right here!



Amazon Announces 50,000 Seasonal Job Opportunities Across India



Amazon has noticed a huge rise in the operations, especially during this time when there is a lockdown imposed and people are choosing to get their groceries and essentials online.



For this, Amazon has announced that they will be creating 50,000 new and seasonal job opportunities in the fulfilment and delivery networks throughout India. In simple words, the staff will be given the responsibility to pack, ship, and deliver orders to customers. These jobs will be part time and flexible opportunities for the workers. Also, this will work through the newly launched Amazon Flex service.



As per reports, the e-commerce platform has noticed a surge in the demand for online ordering due to the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus disease.



Workers Will Be Kept In Safe Working Conditions By Taking Safety Precautions



Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, has taken to Twitter to announce this news, “We’re opening close to 50,000 seasonal roles across our operations network to meet the surge in demand and to provide critical service in this difficult time. We’re committed to creating as many job opportunities while providing a safe working environment.”



Akhil Saxena, vice-president of Customer Fulfilment Operations for APAC, MENA & LATAM at Amazon said that these job opportunities will help people to keep working during this pandemic. He also assured that the employees will be kept within a safe working environment for them.



The company will be implementing all the necessary safety precautions to keep its employees safe, such as hazard pay, increased sick leave, apart from measures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature checks and regular sanitation of warehouses and delivery hubs.



