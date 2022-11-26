Amazon India Says No Employee Has Been ‘Fired’; All Resignations Are Voluntary, Part Of VRS

Amazon’s Indian arm started sending out VSP to its employees urging them to quit voluntarily.

VSP as per Amazon

The VSP document shared by the e-commerce major said, “This communication is to inform you that Amazon is implementing a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) which is temporarily available to eligible employees within Amazon’s AET organization.

Pursuant to the VSP eligible employees will have the opportunity to resign voluntarily from employment in exchange for the VSP benefits described below.

Appearing before the labour ministry, Amazon said that it has not sacked any employee, but only let go of those who opted for its separation programme on their own by accepting a severance package.

NITES involvement

The ministry had issued a summon to Amazon following a petition by Pune-based employee union NITES claiming that the company had forcibly cut a big number of jobs in India.

Amazon placed a notice by the Indian government, presented its case before the labour ministry on the issue of layoffs.

This was after it announced that the company would let go of 10,000 employees globally.

Details as to the sacking

The Pune-based employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) raised its voice saying the company had forcibly cut a big number of jobs in India.

Probe demanded

NITES is pushing for a probe in the matter, saying Amazon had set a November 30 deadline to complete the layoffs in India which had affected the livelihoods of many families.

No one, however, represented the union at Wednesday’s hearing.

The authorities have decided to take a view after hearing it, the people said.