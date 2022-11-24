Labour Commissioner Orders Amazon India To Respond After Employee Union NITES Files Complaint

A complaint was filed against Amazon India’s public policy manager, for which he has now been summoned by the Labor Ministry.

The complaint was filed by the employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which claimed that the labor laws were violated.

Amazon India’s Public Policy Manager Summoned After A Complaint

The complaint has been signed by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Bengaluru.

It states, “You are therefore requested to attend this office with all relevant records in the matter either personally or through an authorized representative on the aforesaid date and time without fail.”

In a letter to Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, NITES claimed that Amazon employees are being forced to leave the company and requested an investigation.

According to the letter, said employees were sent details of a Voluntary Separation Program with a deadline of November 30 to complete this process, and the livelihood of employees and their families is at stake.

Amazon’s Firing Continues

As per NITES President Harpreet Saluja said, “We are looking forward to justice for employees. This is a sigh of relief for Amazon India employees for time being. We are hoping that the unethical Voluntarily Separation Policy introduced by Amazon will be scrapped by the Government authorities.”, adding,

“We are highly thankful to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the prompt action initiated to safeguard the interests of Amazon Employees.”

According to reports, up to 10,000 jobs are likely to be lost in this round of Amazon layoffs, which will continue into 2023.

We recently reported that the company has reportedly notified its employees from non-profitable businesses to look for other jobs in the company.

Amazon is examining its slow-growing and unprofitable business units. As confirmed by some reports, Amazon’s Alexa division suffered an operating loss of more than $5 billion annually. There are more than 10,000 people on the team.