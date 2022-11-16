Amazon Will Fire Almost All Employees Who Are In ‘Unprofitable’ Businesses Units Like Robotics

Big league organizations like Meta and Twitter are firing their employees left right and center. The latest to join the wagon is Amazon.

Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, and many other companies have recently fired thousands of employees, citing multiple reasons.

Read on to find out all details about Amazon’s reasons for firing its employees.

Amazon Fires Employees From Non-Profitable Business Units

The company has reportedly notified its employees from non-profitable businesses to look for other jobs in the company.

A LinkedIn post by one of the employees at the tech and e-commerce giant has revealed that Amazon is laying off people unexpectedly. He and his entire team have been laid off by the company.

Jamie Zhang, a software engineer at Amazon Robotics AI, has posted, “My 1.5yrs tenure at Amazon Robotics AI came to an end in a surprising layoff (our entire robotics team was gone!).”

He has also asked his connections for assistance with future employment, “For the new chapter, I am open to both local (CO) and US remote opportunities for software engineering positions. Referrals and direct messages are most welcome!”

Amazon is examining its slow-growing and unprofitable business units. As confirmed by some reports, Amazon’s Alexa division suffered an operating loss of more than $5 billion annually. There are more than 10,000 people on the team.

Meta, Twitter, Byju’s Firing Trends

As we reported earlier, Meta has fired more than 11,000 employees or 13% of the workforce. This time, cost-cutting is being utilized as a justification.

Other issues the corporation is dealing with include sluggish advertising markets, rising costs, and disappointing results. Since Facebook was established in 2004, these employment losses mark the first significant budget reduction.

Additionally, Twitter has let go of more than 90% of its Indian workforce. Only 20 people still work for Twitter India, which once had over 200 staff. The drastic personnel reduction shocks the entire world, not just the microblogging company’s position in a developing market like India.

Byju’s, a leader in edtech, is also accused of firing over 2,500 workers from all of its group companies.

In order to reduce costs in the face of growing losses, BYJU’s announced in a statement that it plans to fire around 2,500 employees across departments.

In June of this year, news outlets claimed that 2,500 full-time and contract workers from Toppr, WhiteHat Jr., and its core team in the sales and marketing, operations, content, and design teams will be let go by the leading provider of edtech.