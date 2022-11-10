Twitter India Has Fired More Than 90% Employees – Only 12-15 Employees Are Managing All Operations Now

The firing spree in the US-based social networking company Twitter has now lighted up in the Indian division too.

Ever since the world’s richest man Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of space company SpaceX and the EV major Tesla Inc, has taken over the micro-blogging platform, there has been a constant commotion around different developments in the company over the internet.

Under Elon Musk’s management, not just mid-level or early employees of Twitter but even the top management executives of the company are being fired. Few days back, the headlines all over the internet was the CEO of the company Parag Agarwal getting fired along with other board members and top executives.

The lay-off wave in the company has reached India too, with over 90% of staff fired in the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Twitter Fires Over 90% Employee Staff in India

Over the weekend, Twitter has fired more than 90% of the employee pool in its Indian market. The social networking giant has been firing people left, right and centre since Musk’s takeover.

Reports are fleeing that Twitter India, which had over 200 employees, now has only 20 remaining. The massive employee cut is a shock to not just the microblogging company’s presence in a growing market like India but to the world.

The sacked employees are now searching for new jobs but it might not be very hard for them to land a job, even despite an overall slowdown in hiring, stated a Bloomberg piece.

In the country, over 70% of the employees laid off belonged to the product and engineering team that worked on a global mandate, said a person familiar with the matter.

Many workers belonging to the marketing, public policy and corporate communications departments were also fired from the Twitter India team.