Bloodbath Continues In Twitter: 4400 Contractual Employees Fired Without Any Notice

When we thought the worst is over, some more lay off came from the the Elon Musk-led social media platform.

So, after sacking almost 50 percent of its workforce, Twitter has reportedly laid off some more.

Twitter Laid Off Contractual Workers

Interestingly, these new rounds of layoffs came at a time when the micro-blogging platform has already sacked nearly 50 percent of its overall staff and almost 90 percent of its employees from the India team.

But this time it is different as instead of the full-time employees, the contractual workers have reportedly been impacted.

If we look into the numbers, Twitter has now sacked nearly 4,400 of its contractual workers over the weekend, as per the report.

With this move, it adds that out of Twitter’s 5,500 contract workers, these 4,400 discovered that they were laid off after they lost access to Slack and some other work systems.

Some of Twitter’s contract workers were based overseas in India, among other locations, according to a report in NBC News.

No Internal Notice

The report mentions, “Full-time employees, who asked to remain unnamed because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Twitter, said they had no internal notice before contractors they were collaborating with were let go.”

In addition to that Twitter is also dismissing all of its internal communications team, reportedly.

Basically, these job cuts have reportedly been done in order to make Twitter profitable as the company has been making huge losses on a daily basis, according to Elon Musk.

So far, the media reports could not confirm the exact reasons for sacking of Twitter’s contractual workers.

But, it can be deduced that more changes are expected in the company’s working style in the near future.

It appears that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO had been giving a lot of time to Twitter in an effort to make it into an ‘everything app’ reportedly.