Elon Musk Can Hire Indian Developers To Manage Twitter Under ‘Decentralization’ Plan: How Will It Work?

After a spree of job cuts Elon Musk now plans to hire more people.

Areas of focus

He intends to fill up the engineering and sales departments.

He further shared his plans to “decentralize” Twitter by setting up engineering teams in Japan, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

One of the recent reports from Bloomberg revealed that almost 70 per cent of India-based engineering staff were fired overnight.

During a hands-on meeting with employees he claimed that the technology stack of the platform has to be built from scratch, along with wanting to “somewhat decentralize things”.

Looking for talent in India

He hinted at establishing engineering teams in India as well, although there are no specifics as to what kind of engineers or sales executives Musk is planning to hire.

Adding to the uncertainties, there aren’t any openings listed on its official website yet.

He did, however, stress the need to get software engineers who are great at writing software and called it the ‘highest priority’.

Priorities

“In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority,” Musk told employees during the latest meeting.

Apparently, and ironically, Musk held this meeting on the very same day undisclosed job cuts took place in the sales department.

Most of the senior leadership in that department has already been dissolved.

Comp benefits for those remaining

He outlined compensation benefits that will be offered to the employees that are still with the company.

They will be paid in stock options and every once in a while will get a chance to liquidate those stocks.

Under Musk’s reign a series of layoffs have rocked the company, starting right from top with the departure of former CEO Parag Agrawal down to contractual workers.