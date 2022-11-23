1200+ Software Engineers Quit Twitter; Now Elon Musk Is Desperately Searching For Developers

As per the latest update, nearly 1200 software engineers left Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, last week who had fired thousands of Twitter employees so far.

How Did This Happen?

These engineers took this drastic step of leaving the company after Musk sent an “ultimatum” email asking them to be ready for a “hardcore” culture at work.

Reportedly, the billionaire asked the employees to click on “yes” option if they are ready for a hardcore work culture and stretch work for 80 hours a week, in the email.

It appears that several engineers didn’t agree to Musk’s demand.

Hence, decided to leave the firm voluntarily with a three months salary.

Elon Musk In Dilemma

This move by the engineers left Musk in a dilemma as he is now searching for anyone within the company who knows to code.

In an email, Twitter’s new boss, Musk asked the remaining employees if there’s “anyone who actually writes software”.

If yes then he asked them to meet him.

On Friday, he wrote in one of the emails he sent to Twitter employees, asking “Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 pm today,”.

Further asking these coders to “email a bullet point summary of what your code commands have achieved in the past ~6 months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code”.

In another email, Musk asked, “If you’re working remotely, please email the request below nonetheless and I will try to speak to you via video. Only those who cannot physically get to Twitter HQ or have a family emergency are excused. These will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack.”

Further adding, “If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person. I will be at Twitter HQ until midnight and then back again tomorrow morning,”.

More Employees Firing In Horizon

Today a latest report came suggesting the new billionaire CEO of Twitter is considering more employee firing now.

Sources believe that this time, employees in the sales and partnership side of the business can be targeted.

So far, the company hasn’t officially confirmed the layoffs.

As of now, Musk has fired 50 per cent of the workforce across the globe, followed by 4000 contract workers.

Besides these people, Musk asked the people who raised voices against him to leave the company.

As we witnessed, Musk fired a Twitter engineer in public for replying to him with facts earlier.

It all started when Eric Frohnhoefer, the former Twitter engineer, argued with Musk on Twitter where the billionaire said “Twitter is slow in many countries”.

The engineer said, “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.”

Frohnhoefer was fired just minutes later, and Musk announced the same on the microblogging site.