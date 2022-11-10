Xiaomi 13 Series Render Images Leaked Before Launch – This Is How Xiaomi 13 May Look Like

As the release of the Xiaomi 13 series comes closer, the important information about designs renders the devices.

Xiaomi 13 Series Renders Leaked

Recently, the render images about new assertive designs of these devices have been published.

So, the accuracy of these unofficially published designs is very high.

Instead of waiting, let’s go through all the information about Xiaomi 13 series devices with high quality render images available in this article.

Xiaomi 13 & Xiaomi 13 Pro Renders

Now, very little time left for the release of Xiaomi 13 (fuxi) and Xiaomi 13 Pro (nuwa) devices.

So far we know that Xiaomi 13 series which is to be introduced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, will be launched in the end of 2022.

This new launch will come with Android 13 based MIUI 14.

At a closer look at the render images, it looks like Xiaomi has brought innovations in design.

The renders showcase a triple camera setup, and the new rectangular design also looks stylish.

Also available with a centered punch-hole selfie camera that lets you take great selfies with better quality.

The render claims a screen size of the device to be 6.65? with 2K Samsung E6 Super AMOLED panel, and aspect values are 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm (Xiaomi 13) and 163 x 74.6 x 8.8 (Xiaomi 13 Pro).

It appears that Looks Xiaomi has focused on a slim and high-value design, there is also a narrower bezel than the previous generation.

Besides this, the smartphone maker has decided to make the design of the Xiaomi 13 series a flat screen with a small bezel.

Hence removing the curved screen that was last seen on the Xiaomi 12 and replacing it with a completely new one.

The selfie camera will be centered at the top of the screen.

It is noteworthy here that the accuracy of these renders by Onleaks is very high.

The Xiaomi 13 series most likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

For screen, a 6.67? (6.2? on Xiaomi 13) 2K Samsung E6 Super AMOLED panel available.

Additionally, it has 12GB RAM 256/512GB storage options and a triple rear camera setup is available there.

Image