Amazon Offers Amazing Deals In Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Full Details

The e-commerce giant Amazon India has come up with another jaw-dropping deal amid the ongoing festive sale, the Great Indian Festival 2022.

This deal, called the ‘Extra Happiness Days’ deal, named rightfully so will provide instant discounts on an array of products on the e-comm platform, and two major points to keep a note of include that it is a one-time deal and can be availed only during the (ongoing) Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Key Features of Extra Happiness Days Deal

Customers can avail an up to 10% instant discount on cards of multiple banks, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Citi Bank.

The deal is only valid during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on the platform.

The deal will also provide exchange offers and no-cost EMI programmes, lowering the prices of products and tech gadgets even lower.

Top Offers on Select Smartphones

While the deal will provide additional offers on multiple products on Amazon.in during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, here are 3 attractive offers you cannot miss.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The 6.1-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display phone, originally priced at Rs 85,999 will now be available at a discounted price of 27% and can now be available, after all the discounts at Rs 62,999, down over Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display phone priced at Rs 1,71,999 off-list will be available after all the discounts on the e-commerce platform at Rs 1,19,999.

The phone provides a 12 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 256 GB.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display smartphone will be offered at a discount of up to 31% on Amazon.in. Its original price is Rs 25,999 and after discounts it will be available for Rs 17,999.