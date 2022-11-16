Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid, Dzire Hybrid Will Have 35 Kmpl Mileage: Check Launch Dates In India

India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, is all set to bring Swift and Dzire strong hybrid by next year.

In fact, reports have confirmed that the company will be launching the cars in the first quarter of 2024.

Read on to find out all the details about Maruti Suzuki’s new strong hybrid car launches!

Maruti Suzuki To Launch Swift And Dzire Strong Hybrids

The upcoming cars by MSIL have been codenamed YED and the Swift and Dzire strong hybrids will be fitted with a brand new engine.

Additionally, the car codenamed as Z12E will come with the new 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine which is rather different than the K12C.

Toyota’s powerful hybrid technology, which we first saw in the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will be present in the engine. Toyota is further localizing the technology to save costs overall. Because of this, the makers will be able to use the technology in the smaller cars.

The next-generation Swift and Dzire will surpass all other vehicles on the Indian market in terms of fuel efficiency. The Dzire now delivers an efficiency of 24.1 km/l, compared to 22.56 km/l for the Swift. Fuel efficiency for the recently released Grand Vitara strong hybrid is 27.97 km/l. With the introduction of the Swift and Dzire strong hybrids, fuel economy might reach 35 to 40 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki will be able to increase its CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) rating because to the excellent fuel efficiency. In the CAFE II scoring system, hybrid vehicles receive “super points,” which will be advantageous to Maruti Suzuki.

What Are Strong And Mild Hybrids?

For those unaware, there are two types of hybrid cars, mild hybrid and strong hybrid. In mild hybrids,the battery offers only mild assistance to the petrol engine to improve efficiency but the petrol engine is always running.

Whereas, in strong hybrid cars, the vehicle can run solely on electric power so long as the battery has sufficient charge. This makes strong hybrids much more fuel efficient, as they can run solely on electric power, although for a short distance and at low speeds.

Price of Hybrid Technology To Affect Cost Of Vehicle?

However, the cost of the hybrid technology will affect the cost of the vehicle. Although the exact price increase is unknown, the hybrid technology will undoubtedly increase the car’s final cost by a few lakhs. According to the research, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are attempting to minimise the cost difference between their gasoline and hybrid versions. The hybrid system will be aggressively localised to achieve this.

The price difference between the strong and mild hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara is around 2.6 lakh which will be brought down by MSIL to around Rs. 1 lakh.

