36% Of All Smartphones Sold In India Are 5G; Xiaomi Is #1 Smartphone Brand

A new report has shed light on the smartphone shipment scenario in India, and it states that smartphone shipment in India has declined by 10 percent.

The study shows that this decline has recorded a three year all time low shipment record of 43 million shipments in the July to September 2022 period.

Smartphone Shipments Dropped By 10% in India

A study by market research firm International Data Corporation has stated that in the period from July to September 2022, smartphone shipments in India decreased by 10%, reaching a three-year low of 43 million shipments.

As per the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, “India smartphone market declined 10 per cent year-over-year (YoY) shipping 43 million units in July-September 2022. This was the lowest third-quarter shipment since 2019 despite an earlier onset of the Diwali festivities.”

The report also stated that the reduction in demand and rising prices had a negative impact on holiday shopping.

5G Smartphone Share Reached 36%

With 16 million units sold at an average selling price of USD 393 (about Rs 32,000), up marginally from USD 377 (roughly Rs 30,600), the 5G smartphone share of all smartphones reached 36% during the reported quarter.

According to Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President of IDC Device Research, the inventory buildup and post-holiday cyclical demand tapering would result in a subdued December 2022 quarter and a predicted 8–9% fall in 2022’s annual shipping to roughly 150 million units.

The report also stated that the Big Billion Days on Flipkart and the Amazon Great India Festival were two e-tailer sales events that benefited from preferential platform pricing, online-only offers, and discounts.

MediaTek Processors Take Up 47% Market, Qualcomm Takes 25%

Online channels reportedly held a record 58 percent of the market during the September 2022 quarter, despite having 25 million units shipped and flat year-over-year growth.

Smartphones with MediaTek processors now account for 47% of the market, while Qualcomm processors have dropped to 25% of the market and are followed by UNISOC at 15%.

Xiaomi held the top spot in the smartphone market during the quarter with a share of 21.2%, while Apple dominated the luxury category with a share of 63%. Samsung reclaimed the second spot with a share of 18.5%. Vivo came in second with a market share of 14.6%, Realme third with 14.2%, and Oppo fourth with 12.5%.