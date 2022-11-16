TCS Is Hiring Trainees With Upto Rs 20,000/Month Salary! Check Your Eligibility, How To Apply?

The country’s biggest software exporting company or the largest IT company in India – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has notified about opening hirings for the company trainee position revolving around multiple roles.

The IT behemoth has called enrolments for its off campus drive, providing details about the roles, eligibility criteria and the process of application for the same.

This comes at a time when multinational organisations and companies worldwide are shedding off their employee strength in order to cut company costs and amid an alleged recession.

Recently, Trak.in informed its users about the firing spree in the US-based social networking company Twitter, which last week hit its Indian arm wildly.

The micro-blogging platform giant fired more than 90% of the employee pool in its Indian market over the last weekend, cutting the strength from over 200 employees to only a handful of nearly 20 left now.

Of the fired employees in Twitter India, over 70% comprised the product and engineering team that worked on a global mandate. For more information on this topic, continue reading the full article.

Moving forward with the story on TCS’ off campus hiring for trainee roles, here’s all you need to know.

TCS Opens Hiring For Off Campus Trainee Roles

The country’s largest IT major’s off campus drive is for a trainee role and is open for all applicants even on a fresher’s level.

While TCS has not disclosed the salary package for the role, it has informed that those of the 2023 or 2024 batches can apply for the role too. Location for the roles will be all over the country.

However, as per various sources, salary for TCS trainees ranges between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh, and this translates to salary up to Rs 20,000 (or more)

Qualifications of the applicant would comprise of at least one of these:

Diploma

BE

B.Tech

BA

BBA

B.Com

B.Sc

BCA

ME

MCA

M.Tech

M.Sc

MA

M.Com

Those with 0-2 years of experience can apply for the role.

The date of test would be on Jan 30, 2023 and the last date for application is January 15, 2023. The company notifies interested candidates to apply before this date.

Mode of Application

Applicants need to apply for the TCS Off Campus Drive through TCS NQT and the exam can be conducted through home via online mode or at designated TCS iON authorized exam centers.

The score cards of NQT forms will remain valid for two years and only the best score will be considered while registration.

You can apply for the NQT test here.

