iPhone-Maker Foxconn Will Hire 300% More Employees In India: 53,000 New Employees Will Be Hired!

The world’s largest technology manufacturer and service provider Foxconn, which is also a top global supplier of the revered iPhones, has been reported to increase its workforce in India by multi-fold.

According to sources privy to the matter, the Apple supplier has plans to increase its workforce at its plant in India by four times over the next two years, given the ongoing and sort-of-persisting strict Covid-19 restrictions in China.

Foxconn is a Taiwanese multinational electronics company and employs 2 lakh workers in the Zhengzhou plant in China. However, due to recurring Covid-19 cases in China, the country is taking stringent actions of lockdowns to keep fresh cases from accelerating.

Production woes and China’s zero-Covid policy has left many MNCs and production houses in the country to meet immense disruptions. As a result, organizations in masses are moving out of China and looking for similar options like India.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in China, production disruptions have occurred at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant, impacting its global supply chains. As a result, Apple had to lower its forecasts for the shipments of the latest iPhone 14 last week, which is negative development for the tech major as it will affect its sales during the highly busy holiday season.

Foxconn’s Plans to Add Multitudes of Employees to the Indian Plant

The Taiwanese giant, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry entered the Indian market and instituted its plant in the country in 2019 in Tamil Nadu.

The company now plans to boost the workforce at the plant by adding 53,000 additional workers over the next two years and take the total count to 70,000.

However, Apple as well as Foxconn have declined to comment on the matter.

“We are gradually increasing our production scale there (India),” stated a source. A Reuters report further added that Foxconn’s interest in expanding the facility is known, but the scale of the planned expansion and timelines have previously not been reported.