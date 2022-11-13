Govt Approves BSNL-TCS 4G Deal For Rs 26,821 Crore: BSNL 4G Launching With 10,000 Towers In This Month

A latest media report said that the central government has given a go-ahead to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) Rs 26,821-crore deal with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to roll out 4G services in India.

TCS BSNL 4G Services Deal

Soon, TCS will be given the order to purchase 100,000 sites for the state-run telco, as per the report.

For the next nine years, TCS will set up the 4G lines and maintain the network.

Prior to this, TCS said it would be providing the core equipment within 12 months of the order during October.

Radio equipment would be provided within 24 months of receiving the order.

According to the report, Tata Sons’ unit Tejas Network will manufacture the equipment locally for BSNL.

With this deal, BSNL aims to launch 4G services by December 2022 or January 2023.

The development is followed by the news that Centre gave the telco a Rs 1.64 lakh crore bailout package to cover the 4G launch, operations funding and capital expenses.

BSNL’S 4G Services Launch In India

With this latest move of launch of BSNL’s 4G services in India, the country will join the likes of the USA, Sweden, South Korea, and China in developing telecom network technology.

Earlier, BSNL was forced to cancel a 4G tender due to restrictive conditions for domestic firms In 2020.

Afterwards, the Telco was ordered to only utilize equipment from domestic companies.

Considering national security, the government in the last few years has been pushing for self-reliance in the telecommunications sector.

Apart from TCS, the government had also received bids from HFCL, L&T, and Tech Mahindra.

After the launch of 4G services, BSNL is also aiming to launch 5G services by August 2023, the report noted.

On the BSNL’s side, it aims to reduce customer attrition with the launch of 4G and 5G services.

Presently, Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia, China’s Huawei, and South Korea’s Samsung are dominating the telecom network market globally.