Big Change In Aadhaar Rules: Compulsory To Update Supporting Documents Atleast Once In 10 Years!

The government has made slight changes to the authenticity and identification parameter of the Aadhar card. As per the new tweaks to the existing Aadhar regulations, supporting documents attached with the identification card need to be updated at least once in 10 years from the enrolment date.

The Government has highlighted ‘accuracy’ of the documents and subsequent data of Aadhar holders as the reason behind amending the Aadhar regulations.

Updating the supporting documents every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar would validate authentication of the card holder, the information updating in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), stated the the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Here’s a brief into what it read,

“Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents…so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information in the CIDR, in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time.”

The legislative authority Unique Identification Entity of India (UIDAI) asked all Aadhar card holders in October to update their document proofs supporting identification and residential addresses, to those whose Aadhar card has been issued over 10 years back.

These individuals were directed to update their details or documents on the UIDAI portal. In order to ease the whole process of updating details of documents and proofs, the government agency has introduced a new feature on the platform, labeled as ‘update document’.

Users can access this feature through all mediums, including online through the myAadhaar portal as well as the myAadhaar application. Users can also visit the nearest (or any) Aadhaar enrolment centre to make use of the newly developed update document feature.