Big Change For All BSNL Prepaid Users From November: This Will Change Your Data Usage! (Full Details)

The state-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now rationalized all of its available prepaid plans.

A key feature to make a note about in this section is that BSNL’s prepaid plans will now deliver uniform internet speed after the data pack expires, i.e., the FUP or fair usage policy of the data limit exceeds.

This means that BSNL prepaid pack users will now continue getting unlimited access to the internet despite paying for a designated internet plan, in the sense that once their data reaches its upper limit, the speed of the internet would then reduce to a uniform level but basic internet would continue to be provided.

This is a reduction of speed once the FUP data has been used up.

Details of FUP Data Reduction Plan

The government-led telecom giant BSNL has announced that starting Nov 2022, all of its prepaid plans have been rationalised.

As per the updated rules, the internet speed for a prepaid user will be slashed to 40 Kbps once their internet data reaches the limit, or once they have consumed the entire FUP data.

The said change has been reflected on all the prepaid plans of BSNL. This means, in a way, all the prepaid plans of BSNL will come with unlimited data.

BSNL on Bringing 4G Networks to Reality

Amid the ongoing level of high competition in the Indian telecom space, BSNL is still struggling with the launch of 4G at a time when its private peers like Bharti Airtel have already rolled out the 5G features and the country’s leading telecom company Reliance Jio is all set to launch its 5G services across the country.

The state-owned telco is working towards rolling out 4G networks for its users as soon as possible, BSNL states.

The country’s telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the telco will roll out 4G services in the country by early 2023. BSNL India has also tweeted about the Ashwini Vaishnaw on its official Twitter account, beginning from Feb-Mar 2