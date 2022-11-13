Production Of Patanjali Medicines Banned In This State Due To False Claims, False Promises

On Wednesday, the maker of Patanjali products,Divya Pharmacy was ordered to stop the production of medicines (BPgrit, Madhugrit, Thyrogrit, Lipidom and Eyegrit Gold tablets), falsely being promoted for the treatment of blood pressure, diabetes, goiter, glaucoma and high cholesterol by the Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority.

Ban On Production of Patanjali Products

Besides this, the authority has also asked Patanjali to submit revised formulation sheets and label claims for each of the five formulations for fresh approval of its products, citing “misleading advertisements”.

Divya Pharmacy can restart the production of these drugs only after getting approval for the revised indications from the health authority.

Earlier during July this year, a complaint was filed by Kerala-based ophthalmologist KV Babu.

This was the action taken in response to that complaint by the health authority.

Another complaint was sent to the State Licensing Authority (SLA) on October 11 through email by Babu.

Removal Of Misleading and Objectionable Advertisements

In the meantime, in a letter sent to Divya Pharmacy, a copy of which is with HT, joint director and drug controller of the state health authority, Dr GCN Jangapangi has asked the pharmacy to remove “misleading and objectionable advertisements” from the media space with immediate effect and in future.

The letter read, “The company should publish advertisements that have been approved, else its manufacturing license would be revoked,”.

Further, the authority has sought the company’s response in a week.

Moreover, the state authority has also directed the Ayurvedic and Yunani officers to make a field visit and submit a detailed report within a week.

Patanjali Denies The News

Contrary to this, a spokesperson of Patanjali SK Tijariwala claims they are yet to receive any such letter from the state licensing authority and would comment only after that.

Further adding, “We have only read in the media about the letter, but there is no confirmation since we are yet to receive it,”.

Prior to this, during September this year, the state health authority, as well as the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), had taken a firm view on five advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda that promised to treat blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, high lipid levels and glaucoma.

On September 7, the state authority had asked Divya Pharmacy to remove the advertisements from the media and submit an explanation within a week.

It has further forwarded the complaint to the Union Ministry of Ayush for further action.

Before that, Delhi high court sought clarification from Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev regarding his company’s product ‘Coronil’, on allegations of spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 cure capacity of the product in August.