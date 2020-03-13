

Realme Smartwatch Gets Certified In Singapore, India; Launch Date Coming Soon!





Realme is aiming at expanding beyond its smartphone portfolio. Earlier this month, Realme launched its Realme Band fitness tracker with a promise of launching Realme TV in India in Q2 2020.



The Realme Band with model number RMA183 has now IMDA certification in Singapore.



Read to find out more…



Realme Expanding its Empire Beyond Smartphones!



The Realme smartwatch was in the news when it received certification from India’s BIS and its name was trademarked in Indonesia a while ago. The company is hinting at a launch of the wearable.



Following the Realme X50 Pro announcement in February, the company had released a teaser video that showed the tech-lifestyle products in 3 distinct product categories – personal, home and travel.



The personal product category includes the existing Realme Air Buds, active noise canceling (ANC) headphones, smartwatches and smart bands.The upcoming home products include smart TVs, smart speakers, soundbars and connected home appliances including a smart scale and robot vacuum. Realme’s travel products comprise new suitcases, backpacks, clothing, power banks and more accessories.



With Realme coming up with a variety of tech-lifestyle products, a competition is brewing for Xiaomi!



Expected Specs of the Realme Smartwatch!



The video showed off a glimpse of the Realme smartwatch with a circular dial, colour display with a possibility of a leather strap. The smartwatch is expected to have an AMOLED display as well.



The Realme smartwatch could be the next big thing in the smartwatch sector. It is expected to be in an affordable price range with an intention to take on the Apple Watch, Honor Magic Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.



Specs of the Realme Band!



The Realme fitness tracker comes equipped with a 0.96-inch colour curved LCD display with 160 x 80 pixels resolution. There is a 90mAh battery that can last upto 2 weeks.



Realme Band specifications can display notifications from the connected smartphone and users can connect the band to phone via the Realme Link app. It is priced at Rs 1,499.



It is equipped with real-time heart rate and sleep quality monitors as well as idle alerts. The Realme Band can track nine different sports, including cycling, running, walking, hiking, climbing, yoga, workouts, and spinning. It has a touch-button below the display and can be used for navigation.