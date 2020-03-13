iPhone 12 Leaks Suggests These Big Design Changes; iPhone 9 Will Have iOS 14?

If you are wondering about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming hardware refreshes, leaked iOS 14 code corroborates many details about, including the new iPad Pro, iPhone 9, and AirTags.



For those, who are curious about the next iPhone – Is Apple going to give us a truly new iPhone instead of an incremental upgrade?

Apart from that, Apple is also developing a new Apple TV remote, the code indicates.



What About iPhone 12?

As per the reports, The 2020 Apple phones will be called the iPhone 12 series, not the 11S or similar thanks to an industry analyst (with a great track record).

A piece of good news for them as the build-up to the iPhone 11 launch we heard lots of rumors and leaks of a much-altered iPhone.

Cut to the chase, the new iPhone from Apple most likely to launch by 8 September 2020 or possibly 15 September if it wants to hit a later on-sale date.

Coming to the iPhone 12 price, it’s likely to stay broadly in line with the current models.

Consider the iPhone 11 starts at $699 / £729 / AU$1,199, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 / £1,049 / AU$1,749, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099 / £1,149 / AU$1,899.

Also, one report suggests that the cost of materials for the iPhone 12 range might go up, which could mean even higher prices at retail.

What About New iPad Pro?

The upcoming iPad Pro refresh will be having a new triple-lens camera array-like previous supply chain reporting has suggested.

Talking about the camera, it will include a time-of-flight 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens and is a major update from the current iPad Pro.

Also, the time-of-flight sensor will likely lend itself to new augmented reality features.

Further, Apple is developing a new augmented reality application for iOS 14 which will allow users to get more information about the world around them via AR.

What About iPhone 9?

Further, the iOS 14 code also includes details about the upcoming iPhone 9, again corroborating past supply chain reporting.

Also, the iPhone 9 will support Touch ID as well as Express Transit capabilities.

Further, Apple is hoping to push iPhone 6 users — which does not feature support for Express Transit — to upgrade to the iPhone 9.

The new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is likely to get released this spring, alongside the release of iOS 13.4 (barring any major delays due to coronavirus).

Also, the device will be supported by iOS 14, hence why details about it are included in the operating system details.

What About Apple TV Changes?

The iOS 14 code seen by 9to5Mac also incorporates the new details about changes to the Apple TV.

According to that, there will also be a new Apple TV remote.

What About The Apple TV Workouts App?

Apart from the above developments, Apple is also developing a new workouts application for Apple TV, based on iOS 14 code.

Basically, this application will allow users to download guided workouts and be coached via the Apple TV.

For gaining the benefit, all data will sync to Apple Watch, while Apple Music integration will allow users to listen to their own music during the workouts.

