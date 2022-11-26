Apple Wants To Buy Manchester United For Rs 56,000 Crore? This Is What We Know So Far..

Update: No, it seems that Apple is not interested to buy Manchester United. More details are awaited.

Tech giant Apple is now mulling over acquiring Manchester United for as much as £ 5.8 billion!

The Glazers, who control United, have chosen to sell the team after giving in to pressure from supporters who wanted them out.

Manchester United To Be Sold To Tech Giant Apple?

The club will be sold by the American billionaires to the highest bidder, and Apple executives have shown interest in talking about a prospective sale.

The Glazers were looking into “strategic alternatives,” according to a statement from the Red Devils, and it is believed they would sell to the highest bidder.

As per reports, Apple executives have showed interest in talking about the possibility of buying United. After ten years of hardships since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, many Red Devils supporters have urged the Glazers to sell up. Now, with Apple among those interested in acquiring the team, they may get their wish.

With an annual turnover of about £400 billion and a global customer base, Apple is by far the biggest technological firm in the world. The California-based corporation was established in 1976 as Apple Computer Company, but it wasn’t until the twenty-first century that technology advanced and it became the first publicly listed US company to have a valuation exceeding £830 billion, or one trillion US dollars.

Will Apple Be Able To Manage A Football Team?

Apple has never owned a football team the magnitude of United, but CEO Tim Cook is eager to investigate the possibilities that may arise from doing so. He will schedule meetings with The Raine Group and the other banks designated to supervise the transaction.

As per reports, Tim Cook is planning to construct a brand-new, cutting-edge stadium that would rival the greatest in the world. Due of the history and traditions associated with Old Trafford, some United supporters would reject the proposal, while others would be in favour of the club changing.

The Glazers’ initial asking price of about £8.28 billion has been criticized as being too high in the present market. Real Madrid is the most valuable football club in the world as of June 2022, according to Forbes, with Barcelona only slightly behind at £4.20 billion.

Manchester United was third on that list, but it is anticipated that worth may be declining now that the team is playing in the Europa League. In addition to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain vying for further international recognition with the support of both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, Liverpool and Bayern Munich round out the top five.

