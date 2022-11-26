This Is How You Can Buy iPhone 14 For Less Than Rs 60,000: Big Discount On iPhone 14 You Should Know

If you are planning to purchase the most recent Apple iPhone then here is a deal that you will find appealing.

Simply put, now industry giants in e-commerce are coming up with bank incentives and exchange offers for the iPhone 14.

While that being said, now you can own the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 57,100 thanks to bank offers and other discounts.

How Does It Work?

To start with, Amazon is offering the 128GB storage iPhone 14 model for Rs 78,400 now.

In addition to that the consumers can get a fixed discount of Rs 5,000 when using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards to buy the phone, as per the listing on the e-commerce website.

With the application of this discount, the iPhone 14 cost will reduce to Rs 73,400.

Now for getting an additional discount, you need to exchange your old smartphone which can fetch you up to Rs 16,300.

For doing this, you need to make sure that your old phone is in operational order if you plan to sell it.

This way, you may purchase an iPhone 14 from the website for Rs 57,100.

iPhone 14 Features And Specifications

For display, Apple iPhone 14 has 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display which has small bezels and a wide color spectrum.

Further, the display is equipped with Face ID sensors, HDR capability, a brightness of 1200 nits and a 60Hz typical refresh rate.

It has a A15 Bionic chip featuring a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor, powers the iPhone 14.

The smartphone comes with three storage configurations available for the processor including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Its processor can support up to 4GB of RAM and presently, stable iOS 16 is installed on the iPhone 14.

The smartphone comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging in terms of connectivity.

When it comes to camera setup, the iPhone 14 packs two rear cameras, one of which is a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a bigger f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift OIS, and the other is a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Notably, iPhone 14 offers Dolby Vision support for video recording.