Realme 10 Pro+ With Curved AMOLED Display Launching On This Date In India! Check Top Specs, USPs & More

After unveiling the Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ last week in China, they are now ready to begin their global journey on December 8.

Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ Global Launch

The global launch event will begin at 3PM UTC +8 but not for India.

India will have a special launch event where Realme will hold a separate event starting at 12:30PM IST (7:30AM UTC +8).

As we already know that Realme has detailed the specs sheets of both smartphones to clarify what they have on offer.

For starters, the Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, sports a 6.72″ 120Hz FullHD+ LCD, and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

It packs a 108MP camera on the back with a 2MP depth unit.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro+ has the Dimensity 1080 chip at the helm and packs a 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED panel with 1B colors and HDR10+ support.

First Realme Smartphone With Curved Display

For the unawares, it has a curved display, this will make the Realme 10 Pro+ the first Realme smartphone with a curved screen to launch outside China.

Besides this, the other features of the Realme 10 Pro Plus’ highlights include a 108MP primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and 67W charging.

Realme 10 Pro 5G has a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 93.76 percent screen-to-body ratio, DC dimming, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, punch-hole cutout, and 680nits brightness.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

For the cameras, the Realme 10 Pro has a 108MP primary camera on the back paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.

For taking selfies, there is a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Realme 10 Pro runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

The smartphone has connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.