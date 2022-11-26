Wish To Visit USA As A Temporary Visitor? Waiting Time Is Upto 999 Days!

The waiting period for a nonimmigrant visa for traveling to the United States as a temporary visitor is as much as 999 days in the US Consulate in Mumbai.



The US Department of State Travel.State.Gov website has confirmed this on its official website.

However, the number of days differs depending on the type of visa you want.

Mumbai

As per the website, in Mumbai, the waiting period is 999 calendar days for visitors (interview required), 35 calendar days for students/exchange visitors (interview required), and 375 calendar days for petition-based temporary workers.

However, this changes if an interview is waived. Visitors who don’t require an interview will have to wait for 297 calendar days, students/exchange visitors who don’t require an interview will have to wait for 78 days, and petition-based temporary workers will have to wait 296 calendar days.

Kolkata

For Kolkata the waiting period is 904 calendar days for visitors (interview required), 28 calendar days for students/exchange visitors (interview required), and 312 calendar days for petition-based temporary workers.

Visitors who don’t require an interview will have to wait for 175 calendar days, students/exchange visitors who don’t require an interview will have to wait for 28 days, and petition-based temporary workers will have to wait 293 calendar days.

Hyderabad

As per the website, for Hyderabad, the waiting period is 994 calendar days for visitors (interview required), 374 calendar days for students/exchange visitors (interview required), and 366 calendar days for petition-based temporary workers.

Visitors who don’t require an interview will have to wait for 228 calendar days, students/exchange visitors who don’t require an interview will have to wait for only 1 day, and petition-based temporary workers will have to wait 311 calendar days.

Chennai

In Chennai, the waiting period for visitors who require an interview is 948 calendar days, for students who require an interview is 28 calendar days, and petition-based temporary workers who require an interview will be required to wait for 365 days.

On the other hand, visitors whose interview is eligible for a waiver have a waiting period of 171 calendar days, students/exchange visitors who don’t have to appear for an interview have to wait only 3 calendar days, and the waiting period for petition-based temporary workers is 302 calendar days.

New Delhi

For New Delhi, the waiting period for visitors who require an interview is 961 calendar days, for students who require an interview is 29 calendar days, and petition-based temporary workers who require an interview will be required to wait for 337 days.

On the other hand, visitors whose interview is eligible for a waiver have a waiting period of 233 calendar days, students/exchange visitors who don’t have to appear for an interview have to wait only 2 calendar days, and the waiting period for petition-based temporary workers is 296 calendar days.