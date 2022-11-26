[Exclusive Interview] Find Out How This Startup Offers No-Code Platform To Create AI Workers For Your Business

Recently, we interacted with Mr. Sanjeev Menon, Co-founder and Head of Product, E42, and asked him about the impact of AI and IoT in present business structure and how startups can leverage these technologies for unleashing growth.

Here are the interview highlights:

How is IoT and AI evolving today in the industry as a whole? What are the most important trends that you see emerging across the globe?

Two such developments that some people think will revolutionize the globe and blow our minds in the coming decades are artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Future possibilities for these two pillars are enormous. With time, more and more physical objects are being connected to the Internet; examples include security sensors, wearables, and even common domestic items like washing machines, which can now talk and exchange data. Businesses will soon need to adopt this cutting-edge tech to stay relevant in the competition. With 5G in the mix, we will witness another level of disruption that on many fronts we cannot even imagine.

We’ve already entered a connected world that is only going to get more and more connected and is sure to have an impact on every industry, from manufacturing to logistics to healthcare. The empowerment that AI and IoT are giving to humans extends beyond businesses.

What role has AI played in the innovations of new technologies?

Enterprises are now using AI to solve issues and improve their operational efficiency, which is rapidly changing the way they do business. It can identify patterns and look for opportunities to optimize business processes like appointment scheduling, rounding up candidates for interviews, sorting resumes, allowing customers to self-serve, and much more. This helps businesses automate various procedures, free up workers’ time, and boost productivity. AI is assisting businesses in being more efficient in less time and at a lesser cost by automating repetitive operations. Additionally, it gives businesses the ability to foresee and continuously modify their plans in response to changes, trends, errors, and anomalies in the data.

The industry is seeing a rising importance of business and technology enablers like virtualization, convergence and cloud. How do you see these emerging technologies impact the your business sector?

AI and Big Data continue to be the major technological enablers. Cloud will make it possible to deploy Big Data-based AI at scale on the edge points (consumer devices). By allowing computing loads to be moved away from edge devices, 5G will make most products more affordable and intelligent. Therefore, all of these technologies are sort of enabling one another.

Businesses that have embraced these technologies are gaining a significant competitive advantage. Simply put, Big Data-based AI refers to the capacity for future prediction – the capacity to predict who will be your future consumer and to understand the potential demand in a specific area. Any organization that has this skill may make the most use of its resources, concentrate on surefire winners, and significantly lower risk. This means that all businesses, from finance to healthcare, transportation to education, will significantly employ AI.

Please brief us about the products/services/solutions you provide to your customers and how do they get value out of it.

E42 is a no-code platform to create AI workers that automate enterprise processes across functions and verticals following a unique ‘All for one and one for all’ approach. This means that every AI worker built on the platform can be clubbed with other AI workers built on the platform. For the enterprise, it means intelligence can be leveraged like never before. E.g., based on the interaction of the AI customer care exec, the AI marketing Analyst can suggest changes in their campaign messaging. Or on the learnings from the AI recruiter, AI HR exec, AI IT services manager, etc. all catering to the same employees, the enterprise can better predict attrition, employee wellness, etc.

The other USPs of E42 lie in the fact that it’s a no-code platform, with multifunctional capabilities, provides an omnichannel interface, and is extremely easy to manage, unlike other technology-specific platforms that are heavily dependent on coding. To elaborate – being a no-code platform, E42 requires no scripting and can be quickly deployed. Its ability to process both structured and unstructured data adds to its uniqueness which also comes from the fact that each AI worker built on the platform can co-work with other AI workers as well as with humans. With drag-and-drop APIs, the flexibility to be deployed on-prem or on any cloud makes it extremely easy to manage and scale use cases on the fly. With a well-thought-through partnership network in place, E42 equips SIs and OEMs with AI capabilities and enables them to compete with industry leaders.

Can you throw light on the latest employment trends in key sectors?

According to statistics, 96% of businesses aim to hire new employees in 2022 with the necessary abilities to fill positions connected to AI and Big Data analytics. The majority of the online hiring market is dominated by employment in data science, cloud computing, and machine learning.

With hybrid work becoming the new normal – both businesses and employees are putting more emphasis on employee skill development. Additionally, major tech-enabled sectors like IT, FinTech, BFSI, and cryptocurrency will continue to thrive as talent need rises. The Great Shuffle serves as another evidence of how the high demand for jobs is allowing workers to choose the careers of their choosing. As with the advent of the computer era, in this AI era also the job structure will change, where repetitive human jobs will be replaced by E42 AI workers. The skill can be taught on the platform to any person with basic computer knowledge to create high-end AI solutions for enterprises large and small. It’s like a technology proven and live at several large companies and will be made accessible to most enterprises via any certified technician on the platform.