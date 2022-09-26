Price Of In-App Purchases In Apple App Store Increase By 40%: Privacy Changes Are The Main Reason?

A lot of us enjoy paid apps and in-app purchases on our phones and there are some new reports that state that the average price of in-app purchases on the iOS App Store has increased 40 percent YoY in July.

On the other hand, the average price of in-app purchases on the Google Play Store increased by a considerably smaller amount, 9%.

In-app Purchases Increase On iOS App Store By 40%

The increase in the average price of in-app purchases (IAPs) on the iOS App Store increased in July, mostly because of privacy changes.

The numbers have been confirmed by information from app intelligence firm Apptopia. According to Apptopia data, the consumer price index in the United States is up 8.5% year on year, and people are seeing price increases almost everywhere.

As per the report, “The rise on iOS comes much before inflation (not the case for Google Play) hit hard in 2022, indicating publishers may actually be reacting to increased effective cost per install (eCPI) due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policies making it more expensive to acquire users.”

IAPs for single purchases increased significantly more than IAPs for monthly or annual purchases (maybe full year access to Headspace). In July, the average price of iOS single purchase IAPs increased by 36%, while annual and monthly IAPs increased by only 19%.

Books Rank in Top 5 On Both iOS And Google Play Store

Some categories saw higher average price increases than others, with Books ranking in the top 5 on both iOS and Google Play. The high on the App Store was navigation (88%), and the low was social networking (-2%).

Food and drink had a 50% rating on Google Play, while weather had a -14% rating.

There also have been reports that Apple Inc. announced significant price increases for apps and in-app purchases from Europe to Asia, protecting its margins as major currencies fall against the US dollar.

Customers in eurozone countries, as well as those in Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Chile, Egypt, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Vietnam, will see price increases as early as Oct. 5, according to a message sent to developers.

The price increase in Vietnam also reflects new local tax collection regulations, according to Apple, who did not elaborate on why it is raising prices elsewhere.