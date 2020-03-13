Redmi K30 Pro Price, Specs Leaked: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Redmi K30 Pro price and specs are out again. The K30 Pro launch has been hinted out by the company GM.l as well. Redmi GM Lu Weibing mentioned that Redmi K30 Pro is coming and it will happen in later March.



Redmi K30 Pro will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.



The Geekbench listing also confirms that Redmi K30 Pro will run on the top-end Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 865. Redmi K30 Pro will come with dual-mode SA and NSA 5G support.



Here’s what you need to know about Redmi K30 Pro launch.



Redmi K30 Pro Price Leaked: To Come Under Rs 30,000?

Redmi K30 Pro price is expected to be at under Rs 30,000 (converted). The K30 Pro launch in China is expected to happen later in March, and it could be priced around CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 31,850).



Tipped on Weibo, Redmi GM Lu Weibing gave hints about Redmi K30 Pro price.



The upcoming Redmi smartphone will come at the price of CNY 3,000 to CNY 3,500 range for the different variants. The Redmi K30 Pro launch event hasn’t been officially confirmed, but the hints suggest a late March launch.



Redmi K30 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed: Coming This March

Lu Weibing, GM of Redmi has revealed that Redmi K30 Pro is coming this March. The company GM sharer launch details without directly giving out an official date.



Shared in a Weibo post, Lu Weibing confirmed Redmi K30 Pro launch indirectly.



He said that Redmi K30 Pro will launch in between Huawei P40 series and the Honor 30 series, so it’s by March-end or early April.



Redmi K30 Pro India Launch, Redmi K30 Pro Price In India

Redmi K30 Pro launch in India is expected to happen by May. The company has confirmed the initial launch in China by March-end. The Redmi K30 Pro will take some time to come to India, probably a few weeks from the inaugural launch in China.



Redmi K30 Pro price in India will start in the same category as K20 Pro in the sub-25,000 category.



Redmi K30 Pro price is expected to start at under Rs 25,000 or a couple of thousand rupees extra for the base model in India. Redmi K30 Pro India launch will happen some weeks after the initial China launch, expected by May 2020.



Redmi K30 Pro Specs: Pop-Up Camera, 5G, SD 865, 33W Charging

The image teaser confirms that the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro will sport the same pop-up selfie camera design as Redmi K20 Pro previously. The image doesn’t reveal any punch-hole cutout or notch. Redmi K30 Pro will feature an OLED full-screen display.



It’s now pretty sure that the device will have a pop-up sensor on top, and not any punch-hole cut-out, as some of the leaks previously pointed at.



Redmi K30 Pro will pack a 4,700mAh battery and will have support for an upgraded 33W fast charging technology.



Coming to optics, K30 Prois said to have the same Sony IMX686 64MP sensor as Redmi K30, but inside a circular camera module featuring a total of four cameras.



The Geekbench listing also confirms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor on the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro with dual-mode SA and NSA 5G support. The flagship chip will pair with 8GB or 12GB of RAM in multiple storage options, where the RAM expected to be LPDDR5 with UFS 3.1 storage.