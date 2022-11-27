Apple’s Biggest Rival: Samsung Will Become Biggest Supplier Of OLED Display For iPhone 14!

As per media reports, South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to become the biggest OLED display supplier for the Apple iPhone 14.

For its devices like iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices, Apple has plethora of suppliers. However, as per a report, Samsung has become the top OLED display provider for the iPhone 14 line-up.

Samsung Supplies More Than 70% LED Panels to Apple

As per the report, Samsung Display is supplying more than 70 per cent of the OLED panels that Apple uses for its iPhone 14 series. This can be attributed to the company’s dominant position helped by setbacks of rivals LG Display and BOE.

More than 120 million units of OLED displays for iPhone 14 shall be used by Apple. Out of these, 80 million units of that will be supplied by Samsung, while LG Display is likely to supply around 20 million display units and another 6 million units is likely to be provided by China’s display major BOE.

The report said that the latest smartphones use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED for the two lower-end models and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) TFT OLED panels for the two higher-tier models.

All four iPhone 14 series models use Samsung Display’s OLED while LG supplies LTPS for the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model and LTPO for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max model. BOE also provides LTPS for the 6.1-inch regular iPhone 14.

LG as Apple’s New Display Supplier

For its new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has recently added LG, alongside Samsung. The new display supplier for iPhone 14 Pro models is another South Korean tech major LG.

As per the reports, South Korean tech giant Samsung was the exclusive supplier of displays for these models, but now LG has split the orders of displays with it for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, which has started supplying the iPhone maker with OLED displays for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It should be noted that this is the first time that LG has become Apple’s LTPO OLED supplier for mass-produced iPhone models. Last year’s iPhone 13 was the first model to have arrived with LTPO OLED screen.

It is a technology that can significantly reduce the power consumption of mobile devices, and the technical difficulty of the technology demands a lot.