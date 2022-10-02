Samsung Credit Card Launched In India: AXIS Bank Is The Official Partner!



Samsung has now partnered with Axis Bank and will be launching its own credit card in India, the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card.

This will be an exclusive co-branded credit card in India, and it will be powered by Visa. It will reportedly come in two variants, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite.

Read on to find out what these cards offer!

Consumers will be able to choose between these two variants, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite.

Those who opt for the Visa Signature version can get a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 annually. However, there will also be a monthly cashback limit of Rs. 2500.

Whereas, with the Infinite card, customers will be able to enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 20,000 cashback, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5,000.

Customers who use the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will receive 10% cashback on all Samsung products and services throughout the year. Furthermore, the card’s 10% cashback incentive will be in addition to existing Samsung offers on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

No Minimum Transaction Value; Consumers To Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase

There is no minimum transaction value, so cardholders can earn 10% cash back on even the smallest Samsung purchases. Cardholders will also receive Edge Reward Points on purchases made outside of the Samsung Ecosystem.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card also includes free airport lounge access, a fuel surcharge waiver, dining deals, and access to a variety of Axis Bank and Visa offers.

Samsung India and Axis Bank have collaborated to provide cardholders with accelerated benefits on everyday purchases at important partner retailers such as BigBasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company, and Zomato.

The yearly charge for the Samsung Visa Signature card is Rs 500 plus taxes, while the Infinite model is Rs 5,000 plus taxes.

After the first three transactions, Samsung and Axis Bank will give you one-time Edge Reward points. Customers can apply for the card on the website of Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card.