Honda’s 1st Ever Electric Scooter Will Launch In India Next Year: Can It Bear Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube?

The electric scooters are gaining popularity in the Indian market and its reflection lies in the fact that more players are keen to enter the market.

Recently, this demand has encouraged Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) to soon launch its first electric scooter in the country.

New Electric Two Wheeler by Honda

With the launch of a new electric two-wheeler in the first half of 2023, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to make its debut in the electric scooter segment.

Though the name is yet to be shared by the brand, it is most probably going to lock horns with the TVS iQube and the Bajaj Chetak in the Indian market.

Read the story to know more about the upcoming Honda electric scooter in India.

Most likely the new electric two-wheeler will be an electric avatar of the Activa. It shall also be marked under the same umbrella and currently the brand is currently working on forming a team in collaboration with the engineers of Honda Motorcycle, Japan.

In order to suit the Indian requirements, help will be sought from Japan team to develop core technologies and platforms for these electric scooters.

In order to access the feasibility of new electric scooter launch, the brand also conducted internal enquires and discussions. Also in order to design a practical and reliable product for our market, similar discussions were done with the team in Japan.

Indian EV Market to Grow Remarkably

Notably, the industry experts project around 77% CAGR growth of the Indian EV market between 2017 and 2025.

The two-wheelers are currently one of the highest-selling vehicles in the EV market and is expected to grow many folds in the next few years.

Recently, Honda EM1 e: electric scooter was revealed by the brand at the EICMA 2022 for the European market.

Supported by battery-swapping tech, this new electric scooter shall offer a claimed range of around 60 km on a single charge. For anyone who is looking for a compact and lightweight scooter for short-distance urban commute, this new electric scooter with a top speed of around 50 kmph will be a great choice.

The brand is also likely to introduce this electric scooter in India in late 2023. HMSI is also testing battery-swap technology in India for a long time now in Bangalore. More details are yet to be shared.